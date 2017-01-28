Faragher put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract Friday, the Desert News reports.

A 26-year-old netminder, Faragher reportedly will continue playing for the ECHL's Grizzlies, where he's recorded a 10-9-1 record, 3.02 GAA and .893 save mark. Those numbers pale in comparison to his 2015-16 campaign with Utah, when he backstopped the team to 24 wins in 41 games along with a more respectable .917 save mark, though it appears that the mid-level hockey club appreciates what he brings to the table, with bench boss Tim Branham telling reporters, "Faragher is one of our leaders on and off the ice." Obviously, the parent club shares that sentiment, as he's been rewarded with this standard deal valued at $575,000 in the NHL and $50,000 in the minors -- per Cap Friendly.