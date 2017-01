Faragher was placed on waivers by Anaheim on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of ESPN.com reports.

This move would suggest that Faragher agreed to terms on a contract with the Ducks and will likely be assigned to AHL San Diego if he clears. The netminder became a free agent after Anaheim did not submit a qualifying offer following the 2014-15 campaign. The 26-year-old has been playing in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies, posting a 10-9-1 record with a 3.02 GAA.