Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Day-to-day with lower-body injury

Getzlaf is dealing with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

There were some concerns regarding the Ducks' captain after he only received 15:03 of ice time in Sunday's game against the Flyers -- which was less than five full minutes than his season average of 20:28 -- and now those suspicions have been confirmed. Getzlaf reportedly received treatment for the ailment Monday but didn't take part in practice, so his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Wings remains uncertain.