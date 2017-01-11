Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Full participant in practice Wednesday

Getzlaf (lower body) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

It is Getzlaf's first full practice since suffering the lower body injury in Philadelphia on New Years Day. He has sat out the past four contests but has a chance to play Thursday against the Avalanche after be cleared to practice in full. A return to the ice would be a major boost for the Ducks, as the 31-year-old has notched 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in just 36 games this season.