Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Game-time call for Thursday

Getzlaf (lower body) is officially considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Getzlaf was able to take part in Wednesday's practice, so it appears he's trending in the right direction for being available Thursday. However, he's still being considered a game-time call, so we likely won't get a final word on his status until just prior to the start of the game. The 31-year-old has five goals and 25 assists to his name this season and would represent a nice boost to the Ducks' attack.