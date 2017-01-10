Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Game-time call Tuesday

Getzlaf (lower body) spoke to reporters about his availability for Tuesday's game against the Stars. "I'm a game-time decision from here on out," he said. "I pushed it a little more this morning, and we'll re-evaluate it [before the game]."

Unfortunately, the Ducks have the latest game on the slate Tuesday, meaning folks in daily fantasy leagues aren't likely to get clarity on the situation until after lineups lock. With that being said, he could end up being a fine tournament play if you're willing to roll the dice on the chance that he'll suit up. Getzlaf has 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in just 36 games this season, putting him on pace to nearly mirror the 63-point output that he registered with the Ducks in 2015-16.