Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Hits 100 career playoff points in Game 1 win
Getzlaf recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 victory over the Flames.
Getzlaf didn't take long to make an impact, converting with the extra man just 52 seconds into the first period to open the scoring. His second-period helper on Rickard Rakell's game-tying goal made Anaheim's captain the first player in franchise history to reach triple digits in career playoff points. The veteran center has topped 20 power-play points in 10 of 12 NHL campaigns, so it's safe to expect more such production from him against a Flames penalty kill that surrendered two goals Thursday after finishing 12th (81.6 percent) in the regular season.
