Getzlaf (lower body) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Stars, Eric Stephens of Southern California News Group reports.

Getzlaf will miss a fourth consecutive contest as he continues to be bothered by symptoms of a lower-body ailment. The 31-year-old center, who's tallied 12 points (three goals, nine assists) over his last 16 games, will have his next opportunity to draw into the lineup Jan. 12 against the Avalanche.