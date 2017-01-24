Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Posts two-point night against Jets

Getzlaf scored a power-play goal and added an assist with four shots on net through 26:13 of ice time during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

While it was his first multi-point game since Dec. 13, Getzlaf continues to provide consistent checks in the point column with 37 through 43 games. The veteran is also still logging huge minutes (20:49 with 3:21 on the power play). He might not be a high-end scorer anymore, but Getzlaf is still a reliable fantasy asset and should be owned in all settings.