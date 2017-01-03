Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Receives more treatment Tuesday

Getzlaf (lower body) received treatment and saw improvement, but did not skate Tuesday.

When asked about Getzlaf, assistant coach Paul MacLean said the team will see how the captain is doing tomorrow before making any decisions, making his status for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings questionable at best. The 31-year-old has been an absolute workhorse for the Ducks this season and posted an astounding 24:55 time on ice Dec. 30 before getting injured during the next contest, so maybe a game off could do the veteran some good.