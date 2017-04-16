Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scores late goal in Game 2

Getzlaf netted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's Game 2 victory over the Flames.

It was a lucky bounce for Getzlaf, but they all count the same. The veteran center has kicked off the postseason with back-to-back multi-point games and helped the Ducks grab a 2-0 series lead. He's built off his tremendous second half to the regular season and now has 103 points in 106 career playoff games. He's scored both of his goals this series with the man advantage and will continue to terrorize the Flames if they keep giving him opportunities.

