Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Scores shorthanded goal against Canucks

Getzlaf scored a shorthanded goal, registered three shots on net and took a minor penalty during Friday's loss to Vancouver.

Without a multi-point showing and just two goals, four points and 12 shots through his past eight games, Getzlaf's slowing down offensively. He's still a solid fantasy asset, but his days as a high-end center might be in the rearview mirror, as Getzlaf's five goals, 65 shots and minus-8 rating are underwhelming marks. While the 31-year-old pivot is trending in the wrong direction, he's still the go-to center for Anaheim, which helps buoy his fantasy value.