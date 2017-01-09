Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Skates before practice

Getzlaf (lower body) wasn't present for practice Monday but did skate beforehand, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf's availability for Tuesday's contest against the Stars remains up in the air, but his absence from practice Monday suggests he may not be ready to go for a fourth straight game. The team should update the star pivot's status again following morning skate Tuesday.

