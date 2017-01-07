Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Status uncertain for Sunday's game

Getzlaf's (lower body) status for Sunday's game against Minnesota is unclear as the team didn't practice Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks' captain has been sidelined for the last two games after suffering the injury on Jan. 1 against the Flyers. With 30 points in 36 contests, Getzlaf is having a down season by his standards, but is still an above-average fantasy commodity with veteran savvy and game-breaking ability, so owners are no doubt anxious for his return. Look for further information following Sunday's morning skate as to the likelihood of the 31-year-old suiting up for what will be a tough evening affair with the visiting Wild.