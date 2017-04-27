Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Stays hot with two more points

Getzlaf scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Edmonton.

It was the veteran's third multi-point showing through five playoff games, and dating back to the regular season, Getzlaf has 11 goals and 41 points over his past 30 outings. With a go-to offensive role, Getzlaf's fantasy floor and ceiling are both high.

