Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not play Sunday

Getzlaf (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against Minnesota.

The center has skated the last two days, so he's getting closer to returning, but not quite there yet. With 30 points in 36 games, the forward has been a valuable fantasy player, and when he returns, he will be a solid play. HIs next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Dallas.

