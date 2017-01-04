Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not play Wednesday

Getzlaf (lower body) will not play Wednesday night against the Red Wings, but he is making progress, per coach Randy Carlyle.

Captain Getzlaf missed Tuesday's skate with the ailment, though he's reportedly responded well to treatment over the past couple of days. The towering power forward leads the Ducks with 25 assists in 36 games, and more than half of his helpers have taken place with the man advantage. It will be important to check his status in daily leagues ahead of Friday's game against the Coyotes.