Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will play Thursday

Getzlaf (lower body) will return to Anaheim's lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Getzlaf has missed the Ducks' last four games due to a lower-body injury, but was able to participate in Wednesday's practice, and evidently didn't suffer any setbacks during that on-ice workout. The 31-year-old Canadian will return to his role centering Anaheim's top line and power-play unit against the Avalanche. The veteran pivot has racked up 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 36 games this season and remains a highly-valuable fantasy asset in all formats.