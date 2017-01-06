Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Won't play Friday

Getzlaf (lower body) won't play in Friday's game against Arizona, Dan Wood of 830 AM reports.

The forward missed Wednesday's game, and will now make it two in a row. Before the injury, he was having a great year with 30 points in 36 games, and when he returns, it's safe to assume he'll pick up where he left off. His next opportunity will come Sunday against Minnesota.

