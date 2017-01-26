Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Enters break with six-game goal drought
Kesler failed to register a goal during Wednesday's loss to Edmonton to extend his goalless stretch to six games.
The veteran pivot did collect two helpers during the dry spell, and it's difficult to complain about his production at this stage of the game. Kesler has 18 goals, 39 points and 121 shots through 51 games, and he's currently on pace for his best offensive showing since the 2012-13 campaign. Alongside his excellent supporting statistics (40 PIM, 87 hits, plus-11 rating and 644 faceoff wins), Kelser is back to being a solid fantasy asset in all settings.
