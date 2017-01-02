Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Fourth career hat trick propels Ducks on Sunday

Kesler notched the fourth hat trick of his career Sunday against Philadelphia.

A monstrous night for Kesler, who fired five shots on goal and logged 25:16 of ice time through regulation and overtime. The veteran center is having a fantastic season, notching 15 goals and 34 points in 39 games. He's become a must-start in fantasy due to his consistency and impressive power-play production. Given the fact Kesler is logging over 20 minutes of ice time every night and producing at close to a point-per-game pace, the former Canuck should be in your lineup every game.