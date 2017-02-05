Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Gets two assists in shootout loss
Kesler set up both Ducks' goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
At 32, Kesler is unlikely to return to the scoring heights of his best days in Vancouver. But he is ripping toward his best output since 2010-11. His 42 points lead Anaheim -- yep, he's ahead of Ryan Getzlaf.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Enters break with six-game goal drought•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Fourth career hat trick propels Ducks on Sunday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Rewarding huge minutes with steady production•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: All-around effort not enough Saturday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Two more points in win over Hurricanes•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Provides scoring in blowout loss•