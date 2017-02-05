Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Gets two assists in shootout loss

Kesler set up both Ducks' goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.

At 32, Kesler is unlikely to return to the scoring heights of his best days in Vancouver. But he is ripping toward his best output since 2010-11. His 42 points lead Anaheim -- yep, he's ahead of Ryan Getzlaf.

