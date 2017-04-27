Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Notches two helpers in Game 1 loss

Kesler collected two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Edmonton.

The veteran pivot spent 10:58 of his 21:09 of ice time matched up against Connor McDavid in Game 1, and Kesler limited McDavid to a single power-play assist. Kesler will need to continue playing a 200-foot game for the Ducks to succeed. He had just a single assist through four games in Round 1, so his multi-assist showing Wednesday was a welcomed offensive boost.

