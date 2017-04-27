Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Notches two helpers in Game 1 loss
Kesler collected two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Edmonton.
The veteran pivot spent 10:58 of his 21:09 of ice time matched up against Connor McDavid in Game 1, and Kesler limited McDavid to a single power-play assist. Kesler will need to continue playing a 200-foot game for the Ducks to succeed. He had just a single assist through four games in Round 1, so his multi-assist showing Wednesday was a welcomed offensive boost.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Cools off Flames with three assists•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Notches first goal in six games•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Reaches 20-goal mark against Capitals•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sets up goal, drops Kings' sniper with one punch•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Gets two assists in shootout loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Enters break with six-game goal drought•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...