Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Rewarding huge minutes with steady production

Kesler picked up a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Flames.

The Ducks have him playing massive ice time -- he's up more than two minutes over last year, including skating 24:12 in Thursday's game -- and the result has been a level of productivity we haven't seen out of Kesler since his heyday with the Canucks, when he cleared 70 points in consecutive campaigns. He's on pace to approach that lofty plateau this year, which is far in excess of the 53 points (a five-year high) he put up last season.