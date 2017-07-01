Ducks' Ryan Miller: Procures two-year deal with Anaheim

Miller signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

One of the best American goalies in league history, Miller latches on with NHL club No. 4, having had prior stops in Buffalo, St. Louis and Vancouver, respectively. The heady veteran -- who will turn 37 years old later this month -- claimed the Vezina Trophy as a member of the Sabres in 2010, and he sits 19th all-time with 358 career wins. He struggled with his peripheral stats while donning the Canucks jersey -- posting a 2.67 GAA, .913 save percentage over three seasons -- which may have drawn the ire of his fantasy owners more often than not, but it's clear that Miller's downtick in production has been appropriately reflected in this new deal. He'll presumably serve as the backup to John Gibson, who has two years remaining on his contract.