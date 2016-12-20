Steel signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

The Ducks' 2016 first-round selection is now officially a member of the organization, though it remains to be seen when he will be assigned to Anaheim or its AHL affiliate in San Diego. Steel has been lighting it up in the WHL this season, notching 23 goals and 31 assists for a league-leading 54 points, which is even more impressive when you realize that he's missed six games due to injury.