Vatanen (lower body) is healthy enough to return for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

While coach Randy Carlyle listing Vatanen as "an option for us" isn't the solid confirmation fantasy owners might want, leaving your second leading scorer from the blue line out of the lineup when he is healthy would be an interesting decision. If the 25-year-old does in fact suit up, Shea Theodore or Josh Manson would seem the most likely candidates to watch from the pressbox Tuesday.