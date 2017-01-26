Vatanen (coach's decision) will return to Anaheim's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Vatanen has only tallied two points while registering a minus-2 rating over his last 11 games, so head coach Randy Carlyle will hope his decision to scratch the Finnish defender Monday against Winnipeg will lead to improved offensive production. Vatanen will skate alongside Cam Fowler on the Ducks' top pairing in Wednesday's contest.