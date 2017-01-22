Vatanen was scoreless with a minus-4 in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.

Vatanen hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 11, and he has just two assists over his past 13 games. He is on pace for just 30 points, and that would be his lowest total since the 2013-14 campaign. The Finnish rearguard is still useful in deeper fantasy pools for his blocked shots (92) and hits (50).