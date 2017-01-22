Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Continues to struggle
Vatanen was scoreless with a minus-4 in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.
Vatanen hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 11, and he has just two assists over his past 13 games. He is on pace for just 30 points, and that would be his lowest total since the 2013-14 campaign. The Finnish rearguard is still useful in deeper fantasy pools for his blocked shots (92) and hits (50).
More News
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Will return to action Sunday•
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Will miss third straight with illness•
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Out second consecutive game with illness•
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Notches 80th assist in Ducks uniform•
-
Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Collects power-play helper•