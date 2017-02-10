Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Doubtful against Capitals
Vatanen (lower body) is unlikely to be in the lineup for Saturday's meeting with Washington, per Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.
If Vatanen does in fact miss Saturday's game, it will be his fourth absence due to this lower-body ailment. While the 25-year-old has been sidelined, the Ducks have given the top pairing assignment to Brandon Montour who has potted a goal and an assist.
