Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Game-time decision for Game 1
Vatanen (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton in Wednesday's Game 1 matchup, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Vatanen garnered just four helpers during a 17-game goal drought. As such, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion from the blueliner once he is cleared for action. Defensively, however, the Finn could make life difficult for Connor McDavid; especially on the penalty kill, where he averaged 2:12 of ice time during the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...