Vatanen (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton in Wednesday's Game 1 matchup, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Vatanen garnered just four helpers during a 17-game goal drought. As such, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion from the blueliner once he is cleared for action. Defensively, however, the Finn could make life difficult for Connor McDavid; especially on the penalty kill, where he averaged 2:12 of ice time during the regular season.