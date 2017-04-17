Vatanen (upper body) will make the decision on whether he suits up against the Flames on Monday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

With coach Randy Carlyle removing himself from the decision-making process, one would imagine that Vatanen would be eager to get back onto the ice. On the flip side, the Ducks are currently leading the series 2-0, so the blueliner may decide another night off would be more beneficial in the long term. If the 25-year-old does give it a go, look for Korbinian Holzer to get bounced from the game-day lineup.

