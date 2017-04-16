Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Makes trip Sunday
Vatanen (upper body) will travel with the team to Calgary for Monday's game and his status will be reassessed Monday morning.
After missing Saturday's game, it doesn't seem good for the defenseman, but more information will be available Monday morning. The Ducks will miss his offensive production if he misses another contest, as he scored 24 points in 71 games this season.
