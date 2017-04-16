Vatanen (upper body) will travel with the team to Calgary for Monday's game and his status will be reassessed Monday morning.

After missing Saturday's game, it doesn't seem good for the defenseman, but more information will be available Monday morning. The Ducks will miss his offensive production if he misses another contest, as he scored 24 points in 71 games this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...