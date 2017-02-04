Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Out against Tampa Bay
Vatanen (lower-body) won't play against the Lightning on Saturday.
With Vatanen out, Brandon Montour has been recalled from AHL San Diego to replace him in the lineup. Vatanen has averaged 22:01 per game, so the Ducks will be hard-pressed to replaced his minutes. For now, he's considered day-to-day.
