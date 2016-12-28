Vatanen (illness) will not travel with the Ducks for their upcoming road matchup with the Flames on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vatanen missed his first game of the 2016-17 campaign Tuesday with a stomach bug and it appears it's going to take a little bit more time before he's ready to return. The Ducks called up Brandon Montour, who is in line to make his NHL debut, in order to shore up the back end. The Ducks don't play their next home game until Jan. 1 against the Flyers so it wouldn't be surprising if the team held Vatanen out until that one.