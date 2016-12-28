Vatanen is inactive for Tuesday's contest with the Sharks due to an illness, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vatanen will miss his first start of the season due to the ailment but on the bright side, it is reportedly just a stomach bug so it seems probable he won't miss significant time. The 25-year-old blueliner is averaging career-high ice time (22:06) and is on pace for a third consecutive 30-plus point campaign. The next opportunity for the Finn to draw into the lineup will be Thursday on the road against the Flames.