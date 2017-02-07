Vatanen (lower body) remains day-to-day and will miss his second consecutive game Tuesday against the Rangers.

Vatanen provides important structure for Anaheim's defense and takes lots of shots, but he hasn't recorded a point in his last nine games, so he isn't proving to be much of a fantasy commodity. Rookie defenseman Brandon Montour is projected to be on the first defensive pairing Tuesday and will likely continue to see ice time after seeing 19:39 and scoring a goal Saturday in Tampa Bay.