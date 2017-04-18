Vatanen (upper body) did not suit up for Game 3 against the Flames on Monday.

The blueliner was a game-time decision heading into the contest but wasn't able to play through his injury. The Ducks are up 2-0 in the series, which may have prompted Vatanen to take a couple extra days to rest in advance of Game 4 on Wednesday. The Finn recorded four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and no points through the first two games of the series despite receiving nearly eight minutes of combined power-play time.

