Vatanen (upper body) is "available" to play in Game 1 versus the Oilers on Wednesday, though coach Randy Carlyle said a final decision on the blueliner's status won't be made until warmups, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

With Vatanen considered a game-time call and the Ducks playing the latter of the two postseason games, there still seems to be tangible risk in using the Finn for daily contests. However, since Vatanen finished with 24 points -- including 14 with the man advantage -- in 71 games during the regular season, we figure there will still be opportunists eyeing Vatanen at a discount on the off-chance that he does make his way into the lineup to open the second-round playoff series.