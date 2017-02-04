Vatanen sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.

The power-play defenseman left in the second period, but not before picking up a tripping penalty and a shot in 11:06 of ice time, including 30 seconds on the man advantage. He's bound to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road game against the Lightning.

