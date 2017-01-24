Vatanen (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Monday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Vatanen has been ice-cold with two points in his last 13 contests, and 17 in 46 games this year. It's unclear whether his absence is due to an illness, injury or something else, but it nonetheless comes as a surprise to owners after he played his typical 22-plus minutes Saturday in Minnesota. Korbinian Holzer is in the lineup in Vatanen's stead, taking his place on the team's top pairing next to Cam Fowler. Look for further information regarding Vatanen's status after the conclusion of Monday's game.