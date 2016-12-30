Vatanen (illness) will miss his third-straight game on Friday against Vancouver.

The 25-year-old has had a fair amount of trouble dealing with a stomach bug that has kept him out since Tuesday. He has been good-not-great so far this year, notching 15 points in 35 games, so it might be wise to give him a game to get back to normal after missing a few games. His next shot to return will come Sunday at home against the Flyers.