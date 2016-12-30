Vatanen (illness) will miss his third-straight game on Friday against Vancouver.

The 25-year-old has had a fair amount of trouble dealing with a stomach bug that has kept him out since Tuesday. He has been good-not-great so far this year, notching 15 points in 35 games, so it might be wise to give him a game to get back to normal after missing a few games. His next shot to return will come Sunday at home against the Flyers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola