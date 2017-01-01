Vatanen will play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

After missing three games with an illness, the defenseman will be back Sunday. He hasn't quite performed up to expectations this season, with 15 points in 35 games so far. However, with 22:06 minutes per game, and 3:14 power play minutes per game, he will get enough play time to see plenty of scoring opportunities.