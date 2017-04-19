Vatanen (upper body) will sit out Game 4 against the Flames on Wednesday.

Anaheim managed to win the first three games against Calgary's hockey club in this quarterfinal round -- including the last two without Vatanen -- albeit by a one-goal margin in each contest. The Finn is a fine two-way player, delivering copious assist and blocked-shot totals on a yearly basis, but Shea Theodore has more than softened the blow of Vatanen's absence by ringing up two goals and three assists so far in the series.