Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Won't play in Game 4
Vatanen (upper body) will sit out Game 4 against the Flames on Wednesday.
Anaheim managed to win the first three games against Calgary's hockey club in this quarterfinal round -- including the last two without Vatanen -- albeit by a one-goal margin in each contest. The Finn is a fine two-way player, delivering copious assist and blocked-shot totals on a yearly basis, but Shea Theodore has more than softened the blow of Vatanen's absence by ringing up two goals and three assists so far in the series.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...