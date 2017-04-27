Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Won't suit up for Game 1
Vatanen (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Vatanen is "available" to play Wednesday, but it makes sense that coach Randy Carlyle wouldn't want to make too many changes to a lineup that just swept Calgary in the first round of the playoffs. Vatanen's next opportunity to slot back into Anaheim's lineup will come Friday, but at this juncture it appears he may continue to serve as a healthy scratch unless the Ducks' current defensive corps struggles against Connor McDavid and the Oilers offense.
