Sabourin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

The undrafted 24-year-old is five years into his professional career, but he has yet to set foot on an NHL ice surface. Sabourin's best AHL season came back in 2013-14 with the Kings' affiliate in Manchester, where he recorded 12 goal, 26 points and 115 PIM in 69 games. His output of 17 points and 147 PIM in 54 contests last year with AHL San Diego suggests he's still likely a ways off from making his NHL debut.

