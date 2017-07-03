Ducks' Scott Sabourin: Inks deal with Ducks
Sabourin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Sunday.
The undrafted 24-year-old is five years into his professional career, but he has yet to set foot on an NHL ice surface. Sabourin's best AHL season came back in 2013-14 with the Kings' affiliate in Manchester, where he recorded 12 goal, 26 points and 115 PIM in 69 games. His output of 17 points and 147 PIM in 54 contests last year with AHL San Diego suggests he's still likely a ways off from making his NHL debut.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...