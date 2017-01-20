Ducks' Shea Theodore: Called up to NHL
Theodore was called up from AHL San Diego on Friday.
The youngster only has seven points in 23 NHL games, but his nine points in 11 AHL games show that he has the potential to be a high scorer. Whether that will translate to the next level in this NHL stint is yet to be seen, but for now, it might be best to be cautious and wait and see.
