Ducks' Shea Theodore: Lights lamp twice
Theodore found twine twice Monday in a 5-4 overtime over the Flames in Game 3.
And with that, the blueliner matched his regular-season goal total in a single game, with the second goal coming with less than five minutes remaining in regulation to complete the Ducks' comeback and force overtime. Ironically, Theodore lit the lamp twice despite not seeing a lick of power-play time (the Flames didn't take a single minor penalty, other than an offsetting roughing infraction) after skating to a combined 9:02 with the man advantage in the series' first two games.
