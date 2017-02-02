The Ducks recalled Theodore from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks will begin a six-game road trip Friday against the Panthers, so Theodore will round out the team's depth at defense during their lengthy voyage. The 21-year-old blueliner has eight points (one goals, seven assists) in 25 games with the big club this season, and is worth a look in daily formats whenever he cracks the lineup due to his offensive upside.

