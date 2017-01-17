Theodore was sent down to the minors Monday.

Theodore has been a healthy scratch for five of the Ducks last 10 outings, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was reassigned to the Gulls where he can log more play time. When in the lineup, the blueliner registered a goal and six helpers, but was a minus-7. Although he probably won't be consistently in the game-day roster, the 21-year-old figures to get called back up periodically throughout the rest of the season.

